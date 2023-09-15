Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

AMAT traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $139.68. 2,861,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

