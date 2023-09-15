Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 488,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,058. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.