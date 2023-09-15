Woodstock Corp Buys 86 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.99. 255,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,817. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

