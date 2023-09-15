Woodstock Corp Sells 610 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,943. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.