Woodstock Corp Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,792,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

