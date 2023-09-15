Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 604 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $66.14 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

