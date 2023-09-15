Bangor Savings Bank Buys 1,458 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $165.00. 54,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

