Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

