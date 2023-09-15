Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $135.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

