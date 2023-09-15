Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

MRNA opened at $113.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,209 shares of company stock valued at $30,537,561 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

