Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 203.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

C stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

