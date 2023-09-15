Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.