Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

