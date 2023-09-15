Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Joint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Joint Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Joint has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Joint alerts:

Insider Activity at Joint

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,644,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,565,693.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 846,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,663. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Joint by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Joint by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Joint by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JYNT

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.