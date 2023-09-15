The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.57. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 39,424 shares traded.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $546.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Terri Pizzuto bought 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,885 shares of company stock worth $149,304. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

