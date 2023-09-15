Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

