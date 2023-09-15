First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 231 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

REGN opened at $832.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $847.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $904.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

