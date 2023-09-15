Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.6 %

Best Buy stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

