New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 27,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.