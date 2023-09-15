Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

