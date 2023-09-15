Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,931. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

