Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

