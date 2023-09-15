Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 948,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

