Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 667,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.05. 293,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

