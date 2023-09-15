Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average is $205.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

