Bangor Savings Bank Sells 720 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.02. 1,429,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,560,502. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

