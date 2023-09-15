Bangor Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 11,281 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:TSN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 851,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,260. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.78.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
