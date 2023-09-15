Bangor Savings Bank Has $800,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Up 1.1 %
NVS traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,546. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
