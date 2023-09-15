Bangor Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 12,911 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,043 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 345,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

