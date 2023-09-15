Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,876 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $435,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,828,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 231,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,850. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

