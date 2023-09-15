Bangor Savings Bank Has $1 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 109,876.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,432 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in UiPath by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,786 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,835. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,228. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

