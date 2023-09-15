Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 483,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 60.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.61. 729,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.