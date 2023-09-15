Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.34 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 2,199,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,314,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

VIRT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 285,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

