The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $252.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

