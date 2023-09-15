Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

