Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.99 and its 200 day moving average is $391.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $331.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.