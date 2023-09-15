Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after buying an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

