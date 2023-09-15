Woodstock Corp Has $8.52 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,038 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after acquiring an additional 777,722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

APA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 1,109,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

