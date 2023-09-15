Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

