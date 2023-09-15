Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,618 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 1,136,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,466,981. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

