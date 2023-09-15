Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 15,202 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,785. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.