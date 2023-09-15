Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.62. The stock had a trading volume of 232,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.29. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

