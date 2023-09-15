Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 840 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $99.34. 438,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,100. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

