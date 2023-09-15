Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 408 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,960. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

