Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,340 ($16.77) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228 ($15.37).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Down 1.2 %

About Dunelm Group

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.14) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 693.50 ($8.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.17). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.03, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.