Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,340 ($16.77) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228 ($15.37).
Dunelm Group Stock Down 1.2 %
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
