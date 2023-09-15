Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

