Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 19.0 %

TSE DND opened at C$16.45 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.62 and a 52 week high of C$23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

