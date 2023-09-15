Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVKEF shares. Barclays raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 130 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

