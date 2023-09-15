Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

