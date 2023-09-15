1,500 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

